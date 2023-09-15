Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 14-September-2023
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|454.53p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|460.59p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 14-September-2023
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|356.48p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|361.61p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 14-September-2023
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|281.44p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|281.44p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 14-September-2023
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|183.20p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|183.82p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 14-September-2023
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|108.94p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|110.13p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 14-September-2023
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|151.69p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|152.40p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596