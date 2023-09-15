Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.09.2023 | 12:38
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambini & Bo Appoints Christian Warren As Head Of Business

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Bambini & Bo, a UK-based Nursery retailer specialising in furniture, decor, and travel essentials, announces the appointment of Christian Warren as their new Head of Business.

Previously International Commercial Director at Dubai's largest full-service social media and influencer marketing agency, Christian brings a strong commercial and brand management experience to Bambini & Bo as it embarks on its most ambitious growth phase since its inception.

In his new role, Christian will play a pivotal part in overseeing the expansion and development of the Bambini & Bo brand, focusing on nurturing new partnerships and exploring opportunities to enter new markets.

Speaking on his appointment, Christian said: "My previous roles have been centred around collaborating with brands to help drive innovation and growth. I'm delighted to head up the Bambini & Bo team and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success.

We're already bringing on new partners and have huge potential for further expansion to establish ourselves as a leading name in the nursery retail industry."

The Bambini & Bo team recently attended the Kind + Jugend event in Cologne, where they were meeting customers and other like-minded enthusiasts. The event proved to be a huge success, with more events now being planned for the remainder of the year and into 2024.

Contact:

Bambini &Bo
press@bambiniandbo.com
https://bambiniandbo.com

SOURCE: Bambini & Bo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784434/bambini-bo-appoints-christian-warren-as-head-of-business

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.