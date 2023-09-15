Mondi Plc - 2023 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

15 September 2023

Mondi Group - 2023 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

On 3 August 2023 Mondi plc announced that it will pay an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2023 of 23.33 euro cents per ordinary share on Friday 29 September 2023. The dividend will be paid in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the interim dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividends in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was 11 September 2023. It was stated in the announcement on 3 August that the exchange rate for the interim dividend payment would be set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.85737. Therefore, the equivalent interim dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 20.00244.

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the interim dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 20.40956. Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 476.15503.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 3 August 2023.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2022, Mondi had revenues of €8.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.8 billion from continuing operations, and employed 22,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.