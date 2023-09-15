An invitation from the Department for Education & Nash Squared

Help us build the tech talent pipeline for you and the UK

Nash Squared is excited to announce a new partnership with the Department for Education to support our mission to build the UK's tech talent pipeline.

Last year's annual Digital Leadership Report found 70% of tech leaders feel that a skills shortage prevents them from keeping up with the pace of change; the highest we have seen since we started reporting 24 years ago. The three most desired skillsets within tech are cybersecurity experts, big data analysts, and technical architects, meaning the competition for talent is higher than ever.

That is why we are proud to be working with the Department for Education on T Levels - the next level qualification designed to catapult young people into the careers of tomorrow. T Levels are a rigorous further education route that allows young people between the ages of 16 and 19 to specialise in skills such as cyber security and software design through both academic study and on-the-job experience through an industry placement of at least 315 hours - approximately 45 days.

For students, it allows them to experience the world of work and put into practice the skills they have developed at school or college. For employers, it gives them early access to the very brightest young talent, helping to fill skills gaps and allowing them to inspire and shape the future of their industry.

Nash Squared has been part of an influential group of employers involved in the development of the curriculum for the cyber security T Level pathway.

We are therefore delighted to invite you to our official launch event on Monday 16th October from 14:30-16:30 at 3 Noble Street, EC2V 7EE, our City of London headquarters. This event will be an opportunity to hear more about the government's plans for digital skills, including T Levels, the role you can play as an employer in supporting this, and how engagement in early talent development will help you get ahead of the game when it comes to filling your skills gaps and make you a more attractive and competitive employer. It will also be a chance to network with senior government figures, and high-profile members of London and the South East's tech economy.

