impak Analytics: Are companies contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals?

An initial study of the STOXX 600's contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) published by impak Analytics

impak analyzed the positive and negative contributions, as well as the mitigation of negative contributions to the SDGs at the index, sector, and corporate levels.

At the halfway point to 2030, the study reveals that only 4% of the index's revenue positively contributes to achieving the SDGs.

The analysis shows a total absence of positive contributions towards the SDGs on biodiversity and reducing inequalities.

MONTREAL, PARIS and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the halfway point towards achieving the SDGs, impak Analytics, a fintech using artificial intelligence to support its impact analysts, has published a study on the contribution of the STOXX 600, Europe's flagship index, to the United Nations' SDGs.

A portrait of business progress ?

Firstly, positive contributions to the SDGs were established using the percentage of group revenues. In total, positive contributions were only retained across 15% of companies . As almost all companies contribute negatively to the SDGs, an analysis of the presence or absence of mitigation measures, particularly from a sectoral point of view, was carried out. The study also looks at major issues for STOXX 600 companies such as water-related risks, which have been partly ignored until now, or the lack of consideration for stakeholders.

Fundamental data for the pursuit of the SDGs

"We are proud to offer the first study of its kind. In the context of the 2023 SDG Summit, it is an essential analysis that questions the real effectiveness of corporate commitment. It also explores the factors behind the mostly disappointing but predictable results," explains Marion Bitoune, Senior Impact Analyst at impak Analytics and lead author of the study.

