

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro was higher against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The euro appreciated to 157.71 against the yen, 1.0669 against the greenback and 1.4412 against the loonie, from its early lows of 156.72, 1.0633 and 1.4363, respectively.



The euro recovered to 1.6536 against the aussie and 1.8043 against the kiwi, up from its early multi-week lows of 1.6454 and 1.7944, respectively.



The euro edged up to 0.9552 against the franc, reversing from a previous 9-day low of 0.9526.



The euro may challenge resistance around 163.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the greenback, 1.47 against the loonie, 1.68 against the aussie, 1.84 against the kiwi and 0.98 against the franc.



