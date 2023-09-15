

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maplebear Inc. d/b/a 'Instacart' said it currently estimates that the initial public offering price for common stock will be between $28.00 and $30.00 per share. Previously, the IPO price was estimated to be between $26 and $28 per share. The company is offering 14.1 million shares of common stock and the selling stockholders are offering an additional 7.9 million shares of common stock in the initial public offering of shares of common stock.



Instacart is a leading grocery technology company in North America. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken