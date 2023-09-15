Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva), a premier global drug delivery device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that Brian Schubmehl has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Brian Schubmehl joins Kindeva Drug Delivery as Chief Human Resources Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Schubmehl brings more than two decades of diverse and senior global leadership expertise that has spanned private equity, startup, and publicly traded organizations. Before joining Kindeva, Brian was Vice President, Global Human Resources at Curia, where he steered expansion from 1,500 to 3,700 employees and developed key strategies that enabled organizational success. Earlier in his career, he was Director, Global Human Resources for Whirlpool Corporation, where he ensured smooth acquisition transformations, managed critical transitions, and supported organizational growth. He was also Director of Operations at Spheris, where he led workforce planning and resource allocation across the U.S. and India. At Kindeva, Schubmehl will drive the company's HR efforts and culture as part of its executive leadership team.

"Brian has spent his entire 20-plus-year career focused on value creation through developing performance strategies, operational excellence, ensuring business alignment of HR functions, and more," said Kindeva CEO Milton Boyer. "As Chief Human Resources Officer, his expertise and leadership will expand and safeguard Kindeva's strengths as we continue to grow our organization as a global force in combination drug delivery."

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva is a global contract development and manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. We develop and manufacture products across a broad range of drug-delivery formats, including pulmonary nasal, injectable, and transdermal. Our service offerings span early-stage feasibility through commercial scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing, and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva serves a global client base from our nine manufacturing, research, and development facilities located in the U.S. and U.K. For more information, please visit www.kindevadd.com.

