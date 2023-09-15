CTT Systems AB: Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The following representatives of CTT Systems AB's shareholders form the nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024:

Steven Buesing, appointed by Collins Aerospace Inc.

Patrik Jönsson, appointed by SEB Investment Management

Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by ODIN fonder

Tomas Torlöf (Chairman of the Nomination Committee), appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024 was formed in compliance with the Swedish Corporate Governance Code and the procedures adopted by the Annual General Meeting 2016.

The next Annual General Meeting of CTT Systems AB is scheduled for May 6, 2024.

Shareholders can until February 15, 2024 submit proposals to the nomination committee by e-mailing the chairman of the nomination committee: Tomas Torlöf (tomas.torlof@ctt.se)

For more information:

Tomas Torlöf, Chairman of the Board, CTT Systems AB

Tel. +46(0)70-5943819 / e-mail: tomas@trulscom.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024

