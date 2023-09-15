

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) announced Friday an expansion of its dealer network into Canada for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage with the addition of ITD Industries Inc., an industry leading commercial trailer manufacturer and technology business headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.



ITD is a North American leader in transportation equipment manufacturing with more than 20,000 trailers built and a growing network of customers from across Canada and the U.S.



ITD's Toronto-based premier Nikola showroom and service operations will be integrated into its manufacturing facility and features 55-foot ceilings and more than 78,000 square feet.



Furthermore, Nikola is eligible for the Clean BC Go Electric Rebates in the province of British Columbia with $150,000 (CAD) in incentives towards the purchase or lease of both the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric truck. This provincial incentive is stackable with the iMHZEV federal incentive.



ITD will be promoting Nikola's zero-emission trucks across its national sales channels and is a qualified dealer under the Federal government's iMHZEV program.



ITD will be holding a launch event for industry and other interested stakeholders in the Fall of 2023 to share more about its partnership with Nikola.



