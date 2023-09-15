

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York manufacturing activity has seen a substantial turnaround in the month of September, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index surged to a positive 1.9 in September from a negative 19.0 in August, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 10.0.



Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms continued to grow more optimistic about the six-month outlook, with the index for future business conditions climbing to 26.3 in September from 19.9 in August.



