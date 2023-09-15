Omega Point Research, Inc.: Omega Point Wins RiskTech Buyside50 Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Omega Point, a platform that enables investment professionals to harness the world's data and employ sophisticated, data-driven techniques in their investment process, is thrilled to unveil its latest achievement. Chartis Research has named Omega Point the winner of the RiskTech Buyside50 2023 in The Best Risk Model Consolidation category. Additionally, Omega Point has garnered distinction as a Rising Star, further solidifying its position as an emerging force in the industry.

Omega Point RiskTech Buyside50 Awards

Omer Cedar, CEO and Co-Founder of Omega Point, commented: "Over 70% of our customers actively leverage multiple datasets in their decision-making, and over 90% have historically evaluated multiple datasets. Omega Point is proud to enable the investor community to analyze risk, rebalance, and hedge portfolios using multiple datasets independently and simultaneously."

"In this year's Buyside50, Omega Point's Rising Star and Risk Model Consolidation awards recognize its ability to pipe in risk models and datasets from leading providers," said Dylan Bassett, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis. "Crucially, this capability enables users to view, compare, and mix and match these different models in a consolidated way."

About Omega Point:

Omega Point offers an intuitive, turnkey platform that enables investment professionals to harness the world's data and employ sophisticated, data-driven techniques in their investment process. Leading asset managers, hedge funds, banks, and other financial institutions rely on Omega Point's portfolio intelligence tools and services and single-point access to the industry's first open, integrated ecosystem of information services providers, technology partners, and brokers. We push the boundaries of intuitive workflow design, cloud-based computational power, and big data analytics, resulting in flexible and scalable workflow solutions that give investors the 'quant-enabled' edge. Visit www.ompnt.com for more information.

About Chartis Research:

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Our goal is to support companies as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance, and compliance. We also aim to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and advice on all aspects of risk technology. Chartis is focused solely on risk and compliance technology, giving us a significant advantage over other market analysts. Our analysts and advisors have decades of hands-on experience in implementing and developing risk management systems and programs for Fortune 500 companies and leading consulting houses. Visit www.chartis-research.com for more information.

