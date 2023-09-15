Adiva Publishing: Weight Loss Expert JJ Smith Offers Unique Weight Loss Opportunity This Year

Join the Finish Strong Challenge

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Battling excess weight can be one of the most frustrating experiences anyone faces throughout a lifetime, but nutritionist, weight loss expert and #1 NY Times Bestselling Author JJ Smith, who is also head of Adiva Publishing, helps women take back control of their health and weight before the year ends. The Finish Strong Challenge inspires women to hit some of their weight loss goals before the New Year through a 90-day weight loss challenge, and it's absolutely free.





The Finish Strong Challenge (FSC) will help women finish the year strong. Many women began the year strong but fell off along the way. No need to wait until next year to start over: lock in for the next three months and drop a few pounds before 2024. Women can dedicate the next three months exclusively to their weight loss goals and see what can be accomplished. JJ says, "I mean, after all, starting strong is good but finishing strong is epic. It's time to go be epic."

We start the journey to finish the year strong on October 1. So, sign up today for the Finish Strong Challenge here at no cost and receive:

A three-part system (F.E.D. System) that is an effective strategy for weight loss and easier than any diet on the market

A 90-day weight loss plan where one doesn't have to give up all of their favorite foods to get results

Sample recipes of what a daily meal plan looks like

The motivation and support to achieve weight loss goals.

Registering for the challenge is absolutely free, so get access to this 90-day weight loss plan today. JJ says "This free challenge focuses on coming together to encourage and support one another throughout a rewarding health and wellness journey."

To register for the Finish Strong Challenge today, click here!

About JJ Smith

JJ Smith (http://www.JJSmithOnline.com) is the author of the #1 NY Times Bestseller, 10-Day Green Smoothie Cleanse. JJ is a nutritionist and certified weight loss expert, and Chief Brand Officer for Adiva Publishing, who has been regularly featured in today's popular print and online media, on major news networks, and on daily programs such as" The Dr. Oz Show," "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," "The Rachael Ray Show," "The View," CNN and others. Since reclaiming her health, losing weight, and discovering a "second youth" in her 40s, bestselling author JJ Smith has become the voice of inspiration to those who want to lose weight, be healthy, and get their sexy back.

Contact Information

JJ Smith

#1 NY Times Bestselling Author

info@jjsmithonline.com

2025585543

SOURCE: Adiva Publishing, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784212/weight-loss-expert-jj-smith-offers-unique-weight-loss-opportunity-this-year