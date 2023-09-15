Adding Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits provides HEMPALTA with another sustainable offering

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2023) - Hempalta Inc. ("HEMPALTA" or the "Company"), a Canadian cleantech company focused on innovative hemp processing and product creation, today announced a strategic partnership with UK-based Hemp Carbon Standard, the world's leading carbon platform for industrial hemp farming. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in HEMPALTA's focus on sustainable business practices and provides the company with an additional revenue stream on top of its consumer packaged goods and commercial products divisions.

"HEMPALTA's partnership with Hemp Carbon Standard rounds out our business offering. Providing hemp carbon credits aligns perfectly with our company's mission to nurture a sustainable business and contribute positively to the planet. Hemp is renowned for its environmental qualities, including its ability to remove carbon from the environment. This partnership allows us to deepen our collaboration with farmers in Western Canada and share the financial benefits of these credits, creating long-term opportunities for both parties," said Darren Bondar, HEMPALTA's President and CEO.

Industrial hemp possesses the unique capacity to absorb substantial amounts of carbon dioxide ("CO2") during its rapid growth cycle. Southern Alberta boasts some of the most productive hemp growing fields in North America.

Hemp Carbon Standard is an early pioneer in generating carbon credits derived from industrial hemp. The credits result from a precise quantification methodology that harnesses state-of-the-art remote sensing technology to accurately measure CO2 sequestration at scale.

"We are very excited to work with HEMPALTA to introduce hemp carbon credits to markets in Canada. The credits offer corporate buyers the opportunity to secure high-quality, high-integrity credits. The credits not only enable companies to measure and contribute to their decarbonization efforts but also support regenerative agricultural practices," said Tim de Rosen, CEO at ClimaFi Limited ("Climafi"), the sponsor of Hemp Carbon Standard.

Hemp Carbon Standard's quantification methodology leverages cutting-edge remote sensing technology, ensuring the precise measurement of CO2 sequestration within the biomass of the industrial hemp crop and the associated topsoil. The approach guarantees transparency, accuracy, and integrity in carbon accounting, offering a solid foundation for corporate buyers to achieve their sustainability goals.

"The partnership reflects HEMPALTA's vision and direction as a company. By promoting industrial hemp cultivation and offering reliable, quantifiable carbon credits, we are taking significant steps toward combating climate change and fostering a more sustainable future. These are the goals that drive HEMPALTA and define our core philosophy," added Bondar.

HEMPALTA will begin inviting companies from the energy industry as well as other industries to secure carbon credits derived from industrial hemp cultivation. By doing so, these companies can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, support farmers embracing regenerative agricultural practices, and contribute to a greener and more resilient planet. More information on securing hemp carbon credits from HEMPALTA is available here.

About HEMPALTA

Hempalta Inc. is a cleantech company focused on innovative hemp processing and product creation. It is one of the only commercial-scale hemp processors in North America able to manufacture high-value hemp products. HEMPALTA products are made from industrial hemp grown sustainably in Southern Alberta and processed using a state-of-the-art HempTrain Advanced Processing Plant at our production facility in the heart of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company is led by passionate advocates for industrial hemp who have years of operations, manufacturing, marketing, consumer packaged goods and retail sales experience. We work with progressive farmers and world-recognized researchers with unparalleled expertise. Learn more at www.hempalta.com.

HEMP TO BETTER THE PLANET.

About Hemp Carbon Standard

Headquartered in the UK, Hemp Carbon Standard is a global team of purpose-led professionals, creating a genuine and observable impact for farmers and the environment. Hemp Carbon Standard is the only financial incentive scheme in the world to reward industrial hemp farmers on their sustainable carbon farming journey. Our work is rooted in our mission to create a positive climate impact for future generations, while continuing to provide the benefits of the added value that comes from processing hemp into a wide array of products. Learn more at https://hempcarbonstandard.org.

