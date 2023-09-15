ICS Consulting Service LLC adds Worker Safety and Quality Control Services

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2023) - ICS Consulting Service LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Diamond Ventures Inc, (OTC Pink: BLDV) has added Worker Safety (OSHA) and Quality Control (QMS) to the service offerings for Adult-Use and Medical Cannabis operators.

"Compliance has become the heart of the industry", said Jenny Germano, President of ICS Consulting Service, "We can now provide a comprehensive compliance package for any type of license in all legal and medical markets"

The proposed rescheduling of cannabis will bring in more federal requirements into the core licensed operations in all states. Currently all operators are required to comply with the worker safety guidelines of OSHA, and enforcement of these rules is just around the corner.

These new services for ICS Consulting Services LLC, will complement the regulatory compliance audits, Metrc services, and training currently supplied by the company.

In other news: Todd Scattini will be leaving the day-to-day operation of Harvest 360, but will remain as a member of the Board of Directors of BLDV.

About BLDV: Blue Diamond Ventures is a portfolio Company that focuses on the Medical and Adult use Cannabis industry and goes to market through its operating entities and strategic partners.

