Studio Behind AAA First-Person Shooter Shrapnel Unveils GameBridge, A Developer Platform For Seamlessly Onboarding Web3 Features Into Games

Designed for gamers by gamers, GameBridge breaks new ground with accelerated development, reduced costs, and time savings

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEON, the studio behind the highly anticipated AAA first-person shooter Shrapnel , has unveiled GameBridge , an advanced and versatile Web3 game developer platform.

Forged in the demanding development of one of the most anticipated games in the space, GameBridge empowers game developers to easily integrate advanced content creation capabilities while enabling players to truly own their in-game content. With GameBridge, developers gain access to a comprehensive suite of services encompassing wallets, content, commerce, and community. The platform is designed to be flexible, offering seamless integration with multiple chains, third party services, and data sources. By leveraging GameBridge, developers can accelerate development by up to 75% and reduce costs by up to 90% compared to building comparable capabilities from scratch.

GameBridge provides game developers with a comprehensive solution for integrating content creation capabilities into their games using Web3 technologies. By offering APIs and SDKs that seamlessly integrate with popular game engines like web, Unreal Engine, and Unity, developers can effortlessly incorporate a wide array of advanced tools into their games. This empowers developers to unlock unparalleled creative potential without compromising their existing workflows.

Marc Mercuri, Shrapnel's Chief Blockchain Officer, said: "Our mission with GameBridge is to transform the gaming landscape by enabling game developers and marketers to easily deliver ownership, agency, and economic opportunities for players, creators, and themselves. GameBridge does this by raising the bar for game development, seamlessly integrating advanced content creation capabilities, true ownership of in-game assets, and cross-chain interoperability. With our comprehensive suite of services - including NFTs with 18 different types of behaviors from composability to skill tree support and capabilities for schedulable, rules-driven distribution of NFTs - we empower developers to create captivating experiences while offering players unprecedented opportunities for creativity."

As proven in Shrapnel, GameBridge also enables players to experience true ownership of their in-game content. Through the platform's capabilities, players can buy, sell, trade, and utilize their content across multiple games, unlocking unprecedented value and creative opportunities.

Key Features and Benefits of GameBridge:

Enables 18 innovative behaviors, including composable NFTs and skill trees, raising the bar for game development and player experiences

Empowers developers to populate immersive worlds with ownable assets that introduce new gameplay opportunities, driving player engagement and retention

Provides seamless cross-chain portability of assets across games, including the ability to project genre-specific metadata for the same item, allowing different representations of the same item in different types of games, expanding the reach and interoperability of in-game creations

Fosters a dynamic ecosystem where developers and players can explore new levels of creativity, including scheduled, rules-based distribution of NFT-based awards for scenarios ranging from battle passes to content to marketing promotions to redeemable assets. With KYC and AML capabilities baked into the platform, GameBridge offers marketplace APIs to sell items directly or via auction and works with both custodial and non-custodial wallets.

Ed Chang, Head of Gaming at Ava Labs said: "Gamebridge is a powerful tool allowing traditional game developers to easily integrate features like blockchain and NFTs. Neon has solved many of the technical challenges, empowering devs to do more with less. We're excited to see them help onboard the next wave of developers to expand the web3 gaming market."

Ivan Soto-Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of MoonPay said: "We're proud to play a role in introducing Web3 functionalities to a new cohort of gamers and game developers. By integrating MoonPay's NFT Checkout and on-ramp solutions with GameBridge, players can purchase NFTs with traditional payment methods like credit cards and easily top up their wallets - ensuring an optimal and accessible in-game experience."

GameBridge currently has open slots for a select set of games. If you think the platform would be a good fit for your project visit www.gamebridge.io .

About Shrapnel

Shrapnel is a AAA first-person extraction shooter, with a creator ecosystem that empowers players to own their creations and shape the future of the game. The team behind Shrapnel is a BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning group of game industry veterans with unmatched experience in transmedia, virtual production, and gaming-as-a-service. Spun out from HBO Interactive, the acclaimed team has enjoyed past successes with some of the world's leading game companies including Xbox, Electronic Arts, HBO, LucasFilm, Irrational, and Zombie Ent, working on titles such as Halo, Call of Duty, Star Wars, and many more.

About GameBridge

GameBridge is a revolutionary platform that empowers game developers to seamlessly integrate advanced content creation capabilities into their games using Web3 technologies. By offering a comprehensive suite of services for users, wallets, content, commerce, and community, GameBridge provides developers with a flexible and cost-effective solution. With GameBridge, players can experience true ownership of their in-game content and participate in a thriving gaming ecosystem.

