

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Governor Janet T. Mills declared a state of emergency in Maine, and President Joe Biden ordered federal assistance to the state as Hurricane Lee is making headway to the Northeast U.S. and Canada.



After passing Bermuda, the hurricane is expected to make landfall this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.



'The center of Lee will continue to move farther away from Bermuda this morning and approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada today and Saturday. Lee is then expected to turn toward the north-northeast and northeast and move across Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday,' NHC said in its latest Public Advisory Friday.



'Lee is forecast to become post-tropical and begin weakening by Saturday, but it is still expected to be a large and dangerous storm when it reaches eastern New England and Atlantic Canada.'



The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge watches for several areas in New England. Hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible in portions of eastern Maine and life-threatening storm surge flooding is possible in portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket.



Seven million people are currently under Tropical Storm warnings in New England.



Earlier, Maine Governor Mills declared a State of Emergency in preparation for Hurricane Lee's impending landfall Friday night, and requested that President Biden issue a preemptive Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration for Maine.



Biden did not delay his executive action, and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Lee.



William F. Roy of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



FEMA urged residents and visitors in Hurricane Lee's path to prepare and follow the instructions of local officials. 'Anyone in the forecast path of the storm should monitor local weather alerts for updates and evacuate immediately if told to do so.'



