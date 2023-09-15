MetaQuotes Ltd: MetaTrader 5 Introduces Integrated Payments and Powerful Trading Analytics

MetaQuotes has performed the largest upgrade of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform in recent years

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / The terminals now feature integrated payments and fully functional trading statistics sections, which can help traders analyze their transactions in detail. In addition, MetaQuotes has implemented a number of technical changes that will serve as the basis for future interface enhancements.

Integrated payments - a growth area without investments

Platform users can quickly and safely top up their accounts directly in MetaTrader 5. They no longer need to switch between windows and go through additional authorizations. Bank cards, bank transfers, and various payment services are available. The innovation can help brokerage companies increase their clientele and trading volumes, without additional financial investments.

Advantages of integrated payments:

Streamlined onboarding. The absence of registrations in third-party sites reduces the company's sales funnel. Users can start trading as soon as they install the platform. This can help increase the number of real accounts & deposits.

Ready-made solution. The company does not need to develop, configure, and maintain the payment infrastructure - the functionality is integrated into the trading platform. This might be especially relevant for start-up companies that possess limited resources.

Increased trading volumes. It can be easier for traders to react to a favorable market situation without switching between windows and additional authorizations. This can make decision-making faster.

No investments. The payment service is completely free. It only needs to be configured to suit the needs of a specific company.

New analytics can help traders optimize portfolios, and brokers strengthen their brand

Users have received a free, powerful tool for performing comprehensive analysis of trading histories, ultimately allowing them to achieve better results. There is no longer a need to look for third-party services to control and adjust trading results - all the necessary information is available directly in the platform. The improvements can help brokers improve service quality and increase customer loyalty.

Analytical reports in MetaTrader 5 present all trading activity from different statistical points of view - traders of any level can use these tools to optimize portfolios. Summary information on the account, history of profitable and unprofitable transactions, report on Buy and Sell orders, analysis of transactions on financial instruments, and statistics on drawdown and deposit load, are some of the statistics now available in MetaTrader 5.

Currently, trading reports are available for the desktop version of the platform running Windows 10 or higher. The new features will appear in the web terminal and mobile version of the platform in the forthcoming updates.

Advantages of trading analytics for brokers:

MetaTrader 5 brokers can gain a new competitive advantage through built-in unique trading analytics.

Transparent and reliable analytical tools encourage basic interest in trading among novice users while enhancing trading activity among experienced traders.

Brokerages provide clients with a free valuable tool to trade more efficiently and securely.

A major interface update is coming up

In the latest update, we have laid the foundations for additional changes in the MetaTrader 5 appearance. MetaQuotes will soon present an updated MetaTrader 5 interface - the platform will retain its familiar appearance while becoming more modern and efficient. Redesigned charts, controls for analytical tools, application interface, and color schemes - the aforementioned will make MetaTrader 5 the most productive trading platform.

