ACCESSWIRE
15.09.2023 | 15:26
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Putting Circularity to Work

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Workiva

Can businesses embrace circularity without compromising profitability? Kurt Ritter, The Coca-Cola Company's vice president and general manager of sustainability North America, joins Mandi McReynolds in the third episode of the ESG Talk Climate Week series. Mandi and Kurt explore collaboration within the supply chain and integrating sustainability strategies into business outcomes across a global organization.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784487/putting-circularity-to-work

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
