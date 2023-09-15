Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
15.09.23
15:42 Uhr
267,50 Euro
-2,50
-0,93 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
268,50269,0015:53
268,50269,0015:54
ACCESSWIRE
15.09.2023 | 15:26
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwell Automation Donates To Aid Moroccan Earthquake Relief

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has made a $20,000 donation to the Red Cross to support relief efforts following the recent earthquake in Morocco, the country's deadliest earthquake in more than a century. The company will also match employee donations.

On Sept. 8, the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck just south of Marrakech, Morocco. The epicenter was within the Moroccan High Atlas Mountain range, roughly 75 kilometers (46 miles) from the popular tourist and economic hub of Marrakech. The death toll in Morocco has reached 2,900 with an additional 5,500 injured. The United Nations estimates 300,000 people across the region have been affected.

"The gravity of this crisis is being seen in the struggles of Moroccan communities who are stranded and awaiting aid," said Rockwell's Patricia Contreras, vice president, Community Impact. "We know recovery efforts will go on for some time, and we are proud to support the Red Cross and their frontline efforts to help so many who are in need."

Rockwell funds will support the Red Cross network and their efforts to provide emergency shelter, relief supplies, and meals and to assist with search and rescue efforts. The American Red Cross is coordinating with its global Red Cross and Red Crescent partners to help get aid to areas where it is needed most.

Hundreds of Moroccan Red Crescent volunteers are responding after the recent 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Morocco, killing more than 2,900 people and injuring thousands more. (Photo courtesy of Red Cross)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784489/rockwell-automation-donates-to-aid-moroccan-earthquake-relief

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.