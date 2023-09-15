AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Stonefort Insurance S.A. (Stonefort Insurance) (Luxembourg), a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCHTIEF), a large Germany-based construction company, which is majority owned by ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with negative implications following the company board's recent decision to place Stonefort Insurance into run-off.

Stonefort Insurance's sister company, Stonefort Reinsurance S.A., will continue to provide reinsurance support during the run-off process.

The ratings of Stonefort Insurance will remain under review until AM Best has more clarity on the company's run-off plans.

