Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2023) - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS.UN) (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.05978 per Class A unit and US$0.05598 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before October 13, 2023, to unitholders of record on September 29, 2023.

