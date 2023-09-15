

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS) said, starting September 15, customers, including businesses, can pre-order iPhone 15 lineup and order Apple Watches including the second generation of Apple Watch SE with availability at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on September 22.



The deals for T-Mobile customers include: get iPhone 15 Pro on Us, or up to $1000 off any iPhone 15 model, when trading in an eligible product on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next; and get up to $650 off any iPhone 15 model on Magenta MAX, $350 off on Go5G and Magenta and $200 off on almost all other T-Mobile plans when trading in an eligible product.



