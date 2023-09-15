Anzeige
Freitag, 15.09.2023
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: A2PSS8 | ISIN: SE0013108867 | Ticker-Symbol: 7PN1
Frankfurt
15.09.23
08:22 Uhr
0,114 Euro
+0,008
+7,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILEON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILEON AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.09.2023 | 16:22
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Sileon AB (471/23)

Correction refers to the BTA
With effect from September 18, 2023, the subscription rights in Sileon AB will
be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including September 27, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SILEON TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020848729              
Order book ID:  304250                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 18, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Sileon AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SILEON BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020848737              
Order book ID:  304251                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
