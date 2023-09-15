The "Affordable Luxury Market in Europe 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The affordable luxury market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 3,553.06 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3%

Europe is witnessing a surge in the affordable luxury market, driven by several key factors. The adoption of omnichannel retailing is on the rise, offering customers a seamless shopping experience across various platforms. Changing consumer behavior and the impact of marketing strategies are influencing purchase decisions significantly. Additionally, the growing disposable income of Europeans is fueling the demand for affordable luxury products.

Personalization and customization have become central to consumer preferences, and the market is responding with tailored offerings. Influencer marketing and social media engagement are emerging as powerful tools, connecting brands with their audience and driving demand.

This comprehensive report provides in-depth insights into the European affordable luxury market, including market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. With analysis covering approximately 25 key vendors, businesses can gain a competitive edge. The report also anticipates upcoming trends and challenges, allowing companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on future opportunities.

The study combines primary and secondary information sources, tapping into industry experts' knowledge. It presents a detailed vendor landscape and analysis, helping businesses enhance their market positioning.

For a deeper understanding of the affordable luxury market in Europe and to stay ahead in this dynamic industry, this report is an invaluable resource.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BA and SH

Burberry Group Plc

EXQUISITE Luxury

Geox S.p.A

IC Group AS

Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Kering SA

LES BOUTIQUES LONGCHAMP

LOreal SA

Maison Balzac Pty Ltd.

MakersValley

Prada S.p.A

Royal RepubliQ

s.Oliver Bernd Freier GmbH and Co. KG

Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co. Ltd.

SISLEY

Stella McCartney Ltd.

Tessilform S.p.a

YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP S.p.A.

ZV France SAS

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Affordable luxury market in Europe 2017 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Clothing Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cosmetics Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Accessories Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Footwear Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

