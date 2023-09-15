Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.09.2023 | 16:30
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Factsheet & Commentary August 2023

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Factsheet & Commentary August 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

31/08/2023

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985,LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet

Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of August 2023. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath

+44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Commentary August 2023
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Factsheet August 2023
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.