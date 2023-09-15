Broadcast Equipment Market worth $6.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Broadcast Equipment Market is expected to be valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the broadcast equipment market is propelled by increasing use of digital broadcasting, and adoption of advanced technologies. However, higher cases of cyber attacks are restraining the growth of the market.

Broadcast Equipment Market



150 - Tables

60 - Figures

210 - Pages

Broadcast Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 5.2 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 6.7 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Technology, Radio Modulation and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Increasing cases of cyberattacks Key Market Opportunities Rapid Urbanization and Digital Transformation creates opportunity for broadcast equipment manufacturers Key Market Drivers Growing Investments in Content Production is driving the market

Encoders segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Encoders play a central role in the conversion of audio and video content into digital formats, facilitating their transmission and distribution. The increasing demand for top-tier video content, encompassing high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) formats, underscores the criticality of encoders. They are indispensable for encoding and efficiently compressing such premium content, ensuring its seamless transmission across diverse networks while maintaining its quality. Additionally, the surge in the popularity of live broadcasts, spanning sports, news, concerts, and other events, further increasing demand for encoders.

Television Segment is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Television segment in terms of application is expected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period. Despite the rise of digital and online platforms, television remains a primary source of entertainment and information for many people globally. This consistent demand for television content drives investments in broadcast equipment to ensure the delivery of high-quality programming. Moreover, major sporting events, live shows, and news broadcasts remain a significant part of television programming. These factors are fueling the growth of the market.

North America to dominate broadcast equipment market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate in the broadcast equipment industry during the forecast period. North America, particularly the United States, is home to a well-established and thriving media and entertainment industry. Major broadcasting networks, film studios, and production companies are headquartered in this region. These entities invest heavily in state-of-the-art broadcast equipment to produce and distribute content.

The broadcast equipment companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Cisco Systems Inc., (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), CommScope (US), Evertz Microsystems, Ltd (Canada), Harmonic Inc. (US), EVS Broadcast Equipment (Belgium), Grass Valley (Canada), Wellav Technologies Ltd. (China), Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L (France), and Clyde Broadcast (UK) are some of the key players in the broadcast equipment market.

