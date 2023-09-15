FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
15 September 2023
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 15 September 2023 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 96 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 11 September 2023 at a price of £1.5616 per share.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Enquiries
Vanessa Estella
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0)7890 422877
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ryan Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.5616
96
d)
Aggregated information
Partnership Shares
Aggregated volume
Price
96
£149.90
e)
Date of the transaction
11 September 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
