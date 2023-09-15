Yolo Group: Seedify Raises $10 Million From LDA Capital

Seedify has received $10 Million USD from LDA Capital as it looks to upscale its Web3 incubator and blockchain launchpad.

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Seedify has announced a $10 Million commitment of growth capital from Madrid-based LDA Capital, which has collectively executed over 250 transactions across 43 countries with transaction values of over US$11 billion.









Strong Start

In March 2021, Seedify joined the blockchain space without raising external capital and launching through a pure token airdrop for its initial community. Shortly after launching, Seedify became the highest ROI launchpad in the blockchain industry, reaching as high as 44x average per launch. While completely bootstrapped, SFUND achieved a $350 Million circulating market cap and a $1.6 Billion fully diluted market cap exactly eight months after the airdrop launch.

65 Projects and Counting

Seedify's journey has focused on helping teams who aim to create valuable Web3 products while sharing the outcomes of these success stories with its community via pre-launch token allocations. Over 65 blockchain projects (mainly web3 gaming) have entered the market through the Seedify launchpad, getting support in funding, community building & marketing, product-market fit strategies, content creator and partner networks, and more.

LDA Capital Collaboration

In 2022, Seedify began building a user-generated content gaming platform called Seedworld to connect the network effect and value propositions of its platform into a vertical that is now becoming the next step in the evolution of gaming.

Warren Baker, Managing Partner at LDA Capital, expressed excitement for the partnership, stating: "Seedify continues to be the launchpad of choice for many crypto/blockchain projects as they take a true partnership approach by combining funding, community building, and marketing. The blockchain space is constantly evolving and it is important to get in on the ground floor of promising new projects in which Seedify's team has a proven track record. LDA is excited to be a part of the Seedify community and help support the company's mission of accelerating the adoption of blockchain technologies."

Through this collaboration with LDA Capital, Seedify's network of teams and companies will have access to LDA Capital's platform, which provides capital solutions and other value-added services, creating the potential for more value creation across the blockchain ecosystem.

In its next phase of growth, Seedify will use its knowledge and experience to continue to scale its business through hard work, innovation, and creating preferable situations for all stakeholders.

About Seedify

Seedify is a Web3 incubator and launchpad empowering innovators with access to funding, community building, marketing, and a high-caliber content creator and partnership network, to help drive the adoption of blockchain technologies. Founded with aims to take Web3 gaming, DeFi, AI, NFTs, and metaverse to the next stage.

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross-border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross-border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$11 billion.

Seedify is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

