Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs: NFL Player and Former Track Star Are Bringing a Cheba Hut Location to North Dallas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / The San Francisco 49ers' Kerry Hyder and his wife, former track runner Jasmine Hyder, have partnered with Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs and are ecstatic to bring delicious food and a relaxed atmosphere to the local community in Dallas, Texas. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar is eagerly anticipating its opening and can't wait to light the joint up, and be the neighborhood hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies.

The Hyders are true supporters of the brand and proudly call themselves "Homegrown Chebies." They are thrilled to bring the brand to an area that holds a special place in their hearts.

Jasmine explains, "My first Cheba sandwich that I ever had was in Tempe, Arizona, and Kerry also had his first Cheba sandwich in Arizona when he was looking for good food after late-night training sessions. This is so awesome because I grew up in Arizona and Cheba Hut has always been a huge staple for me in the community, especially when I got to college at Arizona State University. We are genuinely thrilled to be able to provide for our people in the community; jobs, community growth opportunities with collaborations, and a family-oriented fast-casual dining experience."

Not only will this new Texas location be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey krispy treats that can cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the 21-and-up homies, it'll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from the full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth.

The Hyders, being Texas locals, believed it was vital for their shop to mirror and honor the community and its residents. One example of how they've done this within the shop is by working with the insanely talented and local artist Christopher Gonzalez.

Jasmine expands on their shop's mural and vibe by explaining, "Our mural pays homage to some of the biggest and most notable people to represent Dallas, Texas, on any platform. Now, we get to add our shop to that notoriety. We feel like this neighborhood deserves a staple spot that hosts weekly themed events that everybody is and will always be welcome. A place where they can talk to one another and be themselves without judgment whilst having some drinks on the weekend and catching up with co-workers on off-days. Most importantly, they deserve a place to have some food they can enjoy in the shop or take back to their family on the way home after a day of life, right?"

The Dallas-Preston shop owners understand the importance of Cheba Hut's Core Values (The Hustle, Show Respect, Own It, Pay It Forward, Keep It Real). Kerry and Jasmine state, "Keeping It Real is one Core Value that we will spread throughout our shop's culture, but The Hustle will always be a major focus. There is so much love that goes into The Hustle and I think that our shop is going to magnify that value to the utmost. We have nothing but STARS in this city and we are ready to shine, spread love, light, and awareness to our community."

The shop, located at 17370 Preston Rd., Suite #410, opens its doors on Monday, Sept. 25. The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature "toasted" subs, an array of delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (crafted cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Dallas-Preston area.

Mark your calendar, grab your buds, and celebrate the shop and its crew. For more information about opening day and upcoming events, check out @chebahut_dallaspreston.

About Cheba Hut: Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint," Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with a delicious, memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where genuine people serve made-to-order food. Cheba Hut's fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it's not about getting high; it's about epic food and legendary service. For more information, check us out on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact Information:

Mel Banister

Marketing Manager

mel@chebahut.com

+17202128463

SOURCE: Cheba Hut Franchising

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783915/nfl-player-and-former-track-star-are-bringing-a-cheba-hut-location-to-north-dallas