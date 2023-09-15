Julia Rodgers, CEO of HelloPrenup, to Join the Prestigious JP Morgan Panel at Startup Week Boston 2023

HelloPrenup proudly announces that its CEO and co-founder, Julia Rodgers, has been selected as a key panelist at the esteemed JP Morgan Panel during Startup Week Boston 2023 hosted at Suffolk University.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Startup Week Boston, an annual event that brings together the most innovative minds in the startup ecosystem, has always been a hub for ground-breaking ideas, networking, and fostering growth. The JP Morgan Panel, in particular, is renowned for its discussions on trends, financial strategies, and the future of entrepreneurship.

Julia Rodgers, Boston Startup Week 2023 Suffolk University

Julia Rodgers, Boston Startup Week 2023 Suffolk University

Since co-founding HelloPrenup, Julia Rodgers has been a visionary in redefining the way couples approach and navigate prenuptial agreements. Her platform has democratized access to these agreements, making them more approachable, affordable, and amicable. Her selection for the JP Morgan Panel underscores her position as a thought leader and change-maker in the startup world.

"I'm deeply honored to be selected for the JP Morgan Panel. Startup Week Boston is a testament to the thriving entrepreneurial spirit of this city, and I'm excited to share our journey at HelloPrenup and discuss the future of startups with fellow innovators," said Rodgers.

The HelloPrenup team, partners, and countless satisfied users commend Julia for this recognition and are confident that she will offer invaluable insights during the panel discussion.

Attendees of Startup Week Boston 2023 can look forward to insightful conversations, networking opportunities, and learning from industry leaders like Julia. It's a celebration of innovation, determination, and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the city of Boston and beyond.

About HelloPrenup:

HelloPrenup is a groundbreaking platform co-founded by Julia Rodgers, offering couples an easier way to draft prenuptial agreements. Its mission is to modernize and simplify the process, removing the traditional barriers that often make prenuptials challenging. With its innovative approach, HelloPrenup is setting a new standard in how couples prepare for their future. This recognition speaks volumes of Rodgers' leadership, innovation, and the transformative impact of HelloPrenup on the industry.

HelloPrenup has been featured on Shark Tank, CNN Business, Forbes, The Boston Globe, GeekWire, The New Yorker among others. Want more information on Julia or HelloPrenup? Contact Hello@helloprenup.com or visit HelloPrenup.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Lauren Lavender

Chief Marketing Officer

lauren@helloprenup.com

408 476 0719

SOURCE: HelloPrenup

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784580/julia-rodgers-ceo-of-helloprenup-to-join-the-prestigious-jp-morgan-panel-at-startup-week-boston-2023