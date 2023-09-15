Clark Staff: BPO Company Advocates for Geographical Diversification Amidst Natural Disasters

BPO Company Highlights Importance of Geographical Diversification as Natural Disasters Challenge National Resilience and Economy

As communities mourn the tragic loss of lives from Hawaii's wildfires and the many other recent natural disasters, the economic and human toll from these events are becoming increasingly evident. Hawaii faces economic losses approaching $6 billion due to wildfires while California grapples with damages between $7 billion and $9 billion from Hurricane Hilary. Florida, still reeling from the $18 billion to $20 billion in damages caused by Hurricane Idalia last month, now anxiously awaits the potential threat of Hurricane Lee in the coming days.

Amid these somber times, Clark Staff, a global BPO leader with operations across the U.S., Philippines (Clark Freeport and Bacolod City), India, and Tbilisi in Georgia, showcases the significance of geographical diversification in ensuring business continuity.

Zack Williamson, CEO of Clark Staff, reflected, "These recent events really hit home about how unpredictable life can be. Our spread-out locations? That's not just business talk. It's how we make sure we're always there for our partners and employees, no matter what curveballs come our way."

Williamson's sentiment is echoed by businesses worldwide who now see geographical diversification not merely as growth but as an armor against unforeseen global calamities. Clark Staff's diversified stance ensures that even in the face of adversity, business continuity remains unhindered.

Reflecting on the devastating human toll and economic repercussions, Williamson adds, "Our commitment extends beyond business continuity. It's about shouldering responsibility, ensuring we're proactive, resilient, and always ready."

