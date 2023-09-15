ADR Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center: Introducing the ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program: Pioneering the Future of Spinal Health

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Dr. Todd H. Lanman is pleased to announce the official launch of the ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to connect patients with the most skilled and experienced artificial disc replacement surgeons in their area.

Artificial disc replacement, or simply ADR, has emerged as the leading surgical solution for individuals suffering from chronic neck and low back pain. ADR not only reduces pain and disability, but it also restores spinal mobility and flexibility, which are essential for leading an active and healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, not all spine surgeons offer ADR. Instead, many recommend spinal fusion, which limits spinal mobility. Moreover, not all spine surgeons are equally skilled at performing ADR. The ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program is designed to help connect patients with capable and experienced ADR providers in their area or region who can expertly perform both ADR and spinal fusion surgeries. This gives patients the option of having the right surgery for their unique needs.

Dr. Todd H. Lanman, ADR pioneer and the visionary behind this revolutionary program, is dedicated to expanding the program's reach across the United States. His goal is to create the largest network of experienced arthroplasty surgeons, ensuring that patients can easily find the best ADR surgeon nearest to them. The Top Doctors in Arthroplasty program empowers patients to take control of their spinal health by providing free access to a network of renowned surgeons who specialize in artificial disc replacement, a technique that transforms lives.

Dr. Jason Cuéllar, a highly esteemed surgeon practicing in Palm Beach and Miami, Florida, has the distinct honor of being the first surgeon to become a part of the ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program. He has extensive experience in ADR surgery and is committed to improving the lives of patients with chronic neck and lower back pain. Dr. Cuéllar exemplifies the quality and experience of the spine surgeons hand-selected to enroll in the ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program.

Dr. Lanman is committed to expanding the program's reach across the United States and patients can expect new surgeons to be added to the program directory each quarter with the expectation of a full national roster by the end of 2024. Each surgeon is carefully evaluated and selected for their surgical expertise, commitment to patient-centered care, and outstanding track records in ADR procedures. Dr. Lanman's goal is to create the largest network of experienced arthroplasty surgeons to ensure that patients can easily find the best ADR surgeon nearest to them.

As ADR Spine continues to make strides in reshaping spinal care, patients and healthcare providers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on this groundbreaking program.

