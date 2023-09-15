Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2023) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

After having been notified of a third-party promotion of its stock, the Company is hereby confirming that it had no prior knowledge of and has no connection to any party associated with any promotional material, and has not engaged any entity in connection with any promotion of any kind.

It is our intent to investigate who these entities are and where they are located so that we may issue cease and desist notices accordingly. In this effort, we have asked OTC Markets for any assistance in identifying and locating any party responsible for any unauthorized activity.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8/9 products, and Amanita mushroom edibles for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Campus Co. and Immersive Brand Concepts.

More from Sibannac - For additional information and product updates, please follow us at The Campus Co. and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sibannacinc.

Media Contact: IR@theCampusCo.com

