Badell Jones Real Estate Services: Linda Badell and Lauren Jones Featured in Haute Living as they Unveil an Unprecedented Sun Valley Masterpiece Estate

Badell Jones Real Estate in the spotlight on Haute Living: Linda Badell and Lauren Jones present a one-of-a-kind gem, and a rare opportunity in Idaho.

KETCHUM, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Sun Valley, Idaho, an exquisite masterpiece of architectural brilliance and modern luxury stands tall, redefining the very essence of upscale living. It is no wonder that Haute Living just featured Linda Badell and Lauren Jones' listing, 455 North Bigwood Drive, a property that seamlessly marries nature, technology, and design, elevating the concept of luxury to new heights. Let's embark on a journey through the captivating features and remarkable offerings of this unparalleled estate.

A Symphony of Design, Nature, and Modernity

455 North Bigwood Drive is not merely a property; it's a symphony orchestrated by visionary architect Carmen Finegan, designer Jean Stanislaw, and builder George Osborne. Their collective expertise has given birth to a residence that stands as a testament to architectural finesse, evident in every detail.

Enchanting Features That Leave You in Awe

From the moment one sets foot on the property, the allure of sliding glass doors that seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor spaces greets visitors. The kitchen atrium serves as a culinary haven, offering an opportunity to indulge in the passion for cooking while being enveloped by the beauty of nature.

One of the most striking elements is the stone amphitheater, a nod to both history and modernity. This amphitheater invites guests to immerse themselves in entertainment and gatherings under the open sky, creating a truly enchanting experience. The historical property has undergone meticulous renovation, embracing elegance and charm in every corner.

Harmony Between Indoor and Outdoor Spaces

Step into the indoor-outdoor pavilion, where the boundaries between the interior and exterior world become fluid. Strategically placed fireplaces infuse warmth and coziness, while glass windows flood the space with natural light, turning this pavilion into a haven for relaxation and entertainment. The chef's kitchen is a delight for culinary enthusiasts, where creativity knows no bounds.

The master bedroom wing offers the epitome of comfort, with each room boasting ensuite bathrooms. This harmonious blend of luxury and functionality ensures that every moment spent here is one of sheer indulgence.

A Unique Spa Retreat

For those seeking relaxation, the in-home spa at 455 North Bigwood Drive is a sanctuary that promises an experience hard to leave behind. Complete with a kitchenette, sauna, steam shower, heated pool, and outdoor spa, this space redefines the meaning of rejuvenation. Imagine unwinding in the warm embrace of the sauna, followed by a refreshing dip in the pool, all within the confines of your own paradise.

Location: An Exclusive Haven

The property is situated within the prestigious Bigwood subdivision, offering both privacy and a range of amenities that cater to a luxurious lifestyle. Golf enthusiasts can tee off to their heart's content, while tennis enthusiasts can indulge in spirited matches. Beyond the subdivision, the allure of Sun Valley awaits, with its natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

Modern Luxury and Technological Innovation

At 455 North Bigwood Drive, modern luxury seamlessly intersects with technological innovation. The property boasts a fire pit, a gathering place where cherished memories are created. The Savant system adds sophistication, allowing control over various aspects of the home with ease. As you gaze upon the panoramic views of Bald Mountain, it becomes clear that this is not merely a home; it's a statement of lifestyle.

This home transcends being just a property; it's a living masterpiece that embodies the harmonious blend of design, nature, and technology. With features that captivate the senses and an ambiance that radiates luxury, this estate sets a new standard for upscale living.

Exceptional Service: Meet Linda Badell and Lauren Jones

Behind the grandeur of 455 North Bigwood Drive are Linda Badell and Lauren Jones of Badell Jones Real Estate Services , esteemed real estate professionals with a passion for excellence. With a profound understanding of the Ketchum/Sun Valley market, Linda and Lauren bring their expertise to the table, ensuring that your real estate journey is nothing short of exceptional. Their dedication to providing unparalleled service sets the stage for a seamless and fulfilling experience, whether you're buying or selling.

Contact:

Badell Jones Real Estate Services

Contact: Linda Badell and Lauren Jones

(208) 720-6040

Email: linda@lindabadell.com

Address: 660 Sun Valley Rd, Suite A2, Ketchum, ID 83340

SOURCE: Badell Jones Real Estate Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784652/linda-badell-and-lauren-jones-featured-in-haute-living-as-they-unveil-an-unprecedented-sun-valley-masterpiece-estate