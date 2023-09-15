Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks to Conduct Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 22, 2023

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it will conduct its annual meeting of stockholders at 9 a.m. MDT (11 a.m. EDT) on Friday, September 22, 2023. The meeting will be held virtually, with no corresponding in-person event.

All stockholders accessing the virtual annual meeting should vote on the proposed matters before the meeting by proxy, as described in the Company's proxy materials provided to stockholders. Further information may be found at www.proxyvote.com (please follow the instructions located on your proxy card to access the web site). All stockholders may submit questions during the meeting. Answers will be provided after the meeting, in writing and available on the company IR site.

Key information pertaining to the annual meeting is as follows:

Friday, September 22, 2023

9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (11 a.m. ET)

Webcast: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SUNW2023

All questions may be submitted during the meeting via the meeting portal.

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions since 2000. The Company acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

