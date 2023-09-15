Kangaroof by UHSC Proudly Sponsors Modesto Nuts' Future Stars Program in Partnership With the Seattle Mariners' Affiliate

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Local roofing company Kangaroof by UHSC is elated to be a part of the final home game of the season in its collaboration with the Modesto Nuts baseball team, a minor league affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in sponsoring youth baseball teams through the "Modesto Nuts Future Stars" program.

Modesto Nuts & Kangaroof

The program provides a memorable opportunity for young players to immerse themselves in a professional baseball atmosphere. Selected teams get the unique experience of stepping onto a professional baseball field. These budding baseball enthusiasts join the Modesto Nuts players on the field, becoming an integral part of the game introductions and getting a firsthand feel of the big-league environment.

"We are honored to be a part of this incredible initiative. We love any opportunity to contribute to the community and put our core values as a company into action," said Jon Jochims, representative from Kangaroof by UHSC. "This is more than just sponsorship; it's an opportunity to invest in the dreams and aspirations of the next generation. Watching their faces light up as they step onto that field - there's nothing quite like it."

As the 2023 baseball season approaches the final home game on the 17th of September, both the players and the sponsors are gearing up for an unforgettable and exciting night. The Modesto Nuts have had an amazing season including a 16-game winning streak to earn their first trip to the postseason in six years. With two come from behind wins against the San Jose Giants this week, the Nuts' secured their place in the CAL Championship Series where they will battle it out with the soon-to-be-determined Southern California Champion to see who owns the bragging rights of being the best team in their league for the 2023 Season.

The excitement doesn't end with the final pitch of the season for the two organizations. Kangaroof by UHSC has already pledged its commitment to the 2024 season. This continuation showcases the company's dedication to giving back to the community and ensuring that budding athletes receive experiences that could shape their futures. Along with the Modesto Nuts' Management, the planning will begin so together the organizations can reach more young athletes in the community in the 2024 season and beyond.

"The Modesto Nuts Future Stars program is about offering local kids a glimpse into the world of professional baseball," said Corey Gales, the Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Modesto Nuts. "With partners like Kangaroof, we can continue to offer these unforgettable experiences and hopefully inspire the next generation of baseball stars and athletes from all sports to excel towards their passion for the game."

The game time for this Sunday, September 17th, is at 5:05 p.m. Both the Modesto Nuts and Kangaroof by UHSC invite you to come and enjoy the fun, family and postseason excitement at John Thurman Field in Modesto, CA.

For more information about the Modesto Nuts Future Stars program or Kangaroof's community initiatives, please contact:

Kangaroof: Tracy Smith - General Manager of Kangaroof by UHSC

Phone: 209-498-5110

Email: hoptoit@kangaroof.co

Modesto Nuts: Tim Quitadamo - Director of Marketing and Broadcasting

Email: tquitadamo@modestonuts.com

Phone: 209-572-4487 x101

About Kangaroof by UHSC:

Kangaroof by UHSC is a service-driven local roofing company that understands the responsibility of being trusted with protecting someone's home. They believe that, as a company, it is not enough to only work in the community, but it is necessary to make investments into the community to help make it better now and for the future.

About the Modesto Nuts:

The Modesto Nuts are the Class A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They are committed to being a beacon in their community while showcasing young talent that passes through their organization on the way to the Major League. Under the leadership of General Manager Veronica Hernandez, the organization has become the go-to outing for local family fun in Modesto.

