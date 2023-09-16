The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Receives TSXV Approval and Issues Shares upon Conversion of Interest

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) (OTCQB:MYLKF) (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a Foodtech innovation company focused on leveraging cutting-edge ingredient, formulation, and packaging technology to develop breakthrough sustainable food and beverage solutions, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 20, 2023, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval and has issued 24,367 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") as payment of prepaid and accrued interest totaling C$6,213.70 in connection with the conversion of a convertible debenture with a face value of C$56,000 issued by the Company under its private placement completed on October 20, 2022 (the "Debenture").

The holder of the Debenture is not a Non-Arm's Length Party (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) of the Company. This issuance of Shares serves to completely settle the underlying debt with the Debenture holder.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope is a FoodTech company focused on leveraging cutting-edge ingredient, formulation, and packaging technology to develop breakthrough sustainable food and beverage solutions. Planting Hope's IP strategy and culture is centered on unlocking the nutrition in the world's most sustainable crops to create on-trend products that are delicious, nutritious, and planet-friendly. Planting Hope brands and products fill key needs for consumers and deliver better operational solutions for Foodservice partners. These are the products that Generation Z is demanding and Generation Alpha will grow up with.

The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® High Protein Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks, and Argo Tea® Cafés. Planting Hope products are currently found in more than 15,000 retail doors and 70,000 total distribution points across North America, and are scaling rapidly across Foodservice channels and distributors, spanning cafés, fast-casual restaurants, and managed foodservice operations, as well as ecommerce and alternate channels. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-led company.

For more information about Planting Hope please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow on LinkedIn.

An informational webinar on The Planting Hope Company from CEO and Co-Founder Julia Stamberger is available HERE.

To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @rightrice, @mozaicschips, @veggicopia.

Planting Hope products are available at leading retailers and foodservice establishments across the US and Canada, including CAVA Restaurant Chain, H-E-B, Kroger, Meijer, Publix, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Whole Foods Market. Planting Hope products are also available at plantinghopebrands.com and ecommerce retailers including Amazon.com.

The 2023 Planting Hope Product Catalog is available here. The Planting Hope Foodservice Catalog, including item codes to order Planting Hope products through DOT Foods, is available here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosure in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of the Company's control that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general economic and business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that the Company will be able to raise additional funds on reasonable terms. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

