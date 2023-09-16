The 2023 World Manufacturing Convention is set to take place in Hefei, Anhui from September 20th to 24th. This year's Convention, themed "Smart Manufacturing for a Better World," will feature China's Anhui Province's key manufacturers, including manufacturers of new energy vehicles, integrated circuits, and smart home appliances, as they come together to showcase their strengths.

According to reports, the World Manufacturing Convention will have exhibition areas for key industries, major manufacturing countries, advantageous industry chains, digital transformation, and national specialized and innovative "Little Giants." The Convention will focus on the latest achievements in the global manufacturing industry, including quantum computers, powerful rockets, maglev trains capable of speeds up to 600 kilometers per hour, superconducting proton therapy systems, and 80,000-ton precision die forging presses. The number of participating companies and exhibition areas will reach a historical high.

Since 2018, the World Manufacturing Convention has been successfully held in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province for five consecutive years. It has attracted over 14,800 guests, secured 3,021 project agreements, and seen actual investments exceeding a trillion RMB.

Undoubtedly, this conference is poised to emerge as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to exchange groundbreaking ideas, share invaluable experiences, and forge collaborative ventures. The event will herald a new era of breakthroughs and advancements in the global manufacturing industry.

