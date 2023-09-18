Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed BANUS (BANUS) on September 14, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BANUS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

BANUS Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/180749_a99f9cfee47bcbb8_001full.jpg

Introducing BANUS

BANUS (BANUS) is a groundbreaking decentralized futures and liquid betting exchange platform, designed to transform the cryptocurrency trading landscape by offering users a secure, efficient, and highly liquid environment for futures trading and liquid staking opportunities. It also highlights the significance of Bitcoin's role as a unit of account in global trade and the need for decentralized alternatives to centralized currencies.

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are presented as a paradigm shift in the cryptocurrency world, offering advantages such as ease of use, transparency, and the absence of KYC regulations. However, they come with added responsibilities for users to secure their assets. The DEX BANUS focuses on daily token burning based on trading volume, aiming to create demand for BANUS tokens. It also emphasizes the importance of a knowledgeable and multilingual customer support team. The exchange introduces liquid staking, allowing users to participate in staking without locking up their assets, increasing liquidity and flexibility while highlighting the associated risks.

The DEX BANUS operates with multichain compatibility, including Avalanche and Arbitrum, prioritizing security measures to protect users from potential threats. The exchange's model is designed to provide native BANUS token holders with a deflationary investment, with a high burn rate tied to trading volume, making it an attractive option for traders. However, it also highlights the need for users to be aware of and comply with their respective countries' regulations regarding token sales. Support for users is emphasized through their support email address.

About BANUS Token

The BANUS token is a revolutionary cryptocurrency introduced by the DEX BANUS, designed to be highly deflationary and sought-after by traders and investors. BANUS employs a unique model where a percentage of transaction fees is utilized for daily buyback and burning, ensuring a perpetual reduction in its supply. This innovative approach is deisgned to create a growing demand for BANUS tokens as trading volume increases. BANUS token holders also benefit from its compatibility with various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, and the option to participate in liquid staking, which allows them to stake their assets without locking them up, enhancing liquidity and flexibility while considering the associated risks.

Based on BEP20, BANUS has a total supply of 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000). The distribution of BANUS tokens includes 70% allocated for public sale, 10% for market makers, 10% for marketing, and 10% for the reserve, with a total supply of 500 million tokens, providing a well-balanced and strategic allocation. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on September 14, 2023. Investors who are interested in BANUS can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about BANUS Token:

Official Website: https://www.dexbanus.com/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x98999aa1b0d17fb832fd509e13b67fe506513a6d

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DexBanus

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dexbanus?lang=es

Telegram:https://t.me/+TAYUbjX6VEtlMDJk

Discord: https://discord.gg/kDYZ7xYT

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180749