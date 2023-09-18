EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HomeToGo SE / Share Buyback

HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information



18.09.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Share Buyback Program Luxembourg, 18 September 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) previously announced that its Management Board, with approval of its Supervisory Board, decided to partially use the authorization given by the shareholders' meeting to launch a share buyback program with a total volume of up to € 10M (total purchase price excluding ancillary costs). Under the program, up to 5.7M shares of HomeToGo SE may be repurchased in the period between 18 September 2023 and 31 December 2024. In accordance with the authorization provided by the shareholders' meeting, the Management Board set an initial price limit of € 3.16 per share to be repurchased (excluding ancillary costs), but reserves the right to review this limit, depending on, amongst others, market circumstances and the development of the buybacks. The repurchases will be executed by a credit institution via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Xetra trading venue in accordance with the safe harbor rules under article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with chapter II of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Within this framework, the bank will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of purchases independently of HomeToGo SE. HomeToGo SE's right to terminate the bank's mandate remains unaffected, and the share buyback may be suspended, interrupted and subsequently be resumed in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Information on the transactions performed under the buyback program will regularly be published and posted to the Investor Relations section of HomeToGo's website at https://ir.hometogo.de . HomeToGo SE intends to use the repurchased shares to meet obligations arising from its equity incentive programs, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of the management bodies of HomeToGo SE or of affiliated companies.

About HomeToGo HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world. HomeToGo operates a marketplace for vacation rentals that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG". For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Media Contact

Caroline Burns

press@hometogo.com Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.



18.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

