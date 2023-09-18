Narwal Inc: Narwal Announces Expansion into the UK and Europe as Part of Its Ambitious Growth Strategy

CINCINNATI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading US-based IT services and solutions provider, Narwal, is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion into the UK and European markets. With a strong presence in the US and a robust offshore development center in India, this move signifies the company's ambitious plan to increase its size tenfold over the next four years.

The recent investments in the UK align with Narwal's vision of global growth and commitment to clients. This expansion not only underscores the company's dedication to servicing its existing clients in the UK but also aims to strengthen partnerships and collaborations to an unparalleled level.

In addition to servicing existing clients, Narwal is also casting its net wider to attract new clients in the UK and Europe, thereby broadening its global footprint. The company firmly believes that local understanding and expertise are key to this endeavor. As a result, Narwal is committed to investing in the local talent pool. The company is on the lookout for top-tier local professionals to strengthen its sales, business development, and technology functions, prioritizing these areas first.

CEO of Narwal, Raj Kanuparthi, commented, "Our foray into the UK and European markets is a significant milestone in our journey. Our presence in these regions not only signifies our commitment to our existing clientele but also emphasizes our vision of becoming a truly global IT partner. We are excited to be closer to our clients and to take our relationships to the next level. Our focus remains on delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions, driving innovation, providing top-tier local talent, and championing our customers' success in the digital landscape."

Brano Tomic, Global Client Partner, expressed his viewpoint by saying, "With our customer base rapidly expanding in the UK and Europe, we are excited about this expansion of our UK Operations. This strategic decision will enable us to meet the increasing demands of our customers and strategic partners even more effectively, all while delivering the exceptional level of service our customers have come to expect from Narwal."

Commenting on this occasion, Amit Sahoo, Vice President and Global Head of Human Resources, expressed, "The values and vision that have underpinned Narwal's success for over five years will now empower customers in the UK and Europe to elevate their businesses to unprecedented heights. The company is currently actively recruiting for positions in the UK with the goal of strengthening local and regional sales and service capabilities."

About Narwal

Narwal's exponential growth knows no bounds as it strategically expands its reach through its Global Delivery Model, establishing multiple locations across North America, the United Kingdom, and an offshore development center in India. Since its inception, Narwal has consistently surpassed expectations, achieving remarkable triple-digit growth rates year after year, and there are no signs of slowing down. This outstanding performance has garnered well-deserved recognition, with Narwal proudly securing numerous industry and regional accolades, including the esteemed titles of Inc. 5000, Best IT Services Company, Best Data Technology Company, Top Rated Culture in the Midwest, and Partner of the Year with Tricentis. Narwal's commitment to excellence and innovation remains unwavering as it sets new standards and continues its remarkable journey toward a future filled with unprecedented success.

