Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
15.09.23
17:14 Uhr
267,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,19 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
266,00269,5009:30
266,00269,5009:24
PR Newswire
18.09.2023 | 08:06
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwell Automation and Infinitum Announce Agreement to Make High-Efficiency Low Voltage Drives and Motors Available for Energy-Intensive Industrial Applications

Partnership will deliver market-leading integrated drives and motors giving manufacturers the ability to deliver sustainable outcomes with less consumed energy, raw materials, and waste

BRUSSELS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, and Infinitum, creator of the sustainable air core motor, today announced an exclusive agreement to jointly develop and distribute a new class of high-efficiency, integrated low voltage drive and motor technology. This solution will significantly save energy and cut costs for industrial customers globally, while helping them reduce their carbon footprint and become more sustainable.

Rockwell Automation Logo

As companies grow more energy conscious and look to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, variable frequency drives (VFDs) with high-efficiency motors have increasingly come into focus. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric motors consume approximately 40% of the electricity consumed globally, with the percentage rising to nearly 70% for industrial companies.

Under this agreement, Rockwell's market-leading PowerFlex® drive technology will be combined with Infinitum's high-efficiency Aircore EC motor system. This powerful package will help companies reduce their carbon footprint with a motor system that is 50% smaller and lighter, uses 66% less copper, and consumes 10% less energy than traditional iron core motors.

"We've long recognized the benefits of Infinitum's integrated motor and drive system because of its class-leading energy efficiency, sustainability, and ease of operations," said Barry Elliott, vice president and general manager of Power Control, Rockwell Automation. "We're excited about the powerful impact that our new joint solution will have on improving sustainability, energy-efficiency, and productivity for our customers around the world."

Rockwell and Infinitum have collaborated since 2021, when Rockwell made an initial investment in Infinitum as part of the company's Series C funding.

"We're excited to extend our successful partnership with Rockwell Automation. This agreement opens new customer channels for our sustainable motors that can power the world with less energy, material, and waste," said Ben Schuler, founder and CEO, Infinitum. "Working with Rockwell will enable a direct and widespread impact on industrial companies, reducing electricity consumption and increasing sustainability for this energy-intensive sector."

The integrated VFD and motors will be available in late 2024 exclusively through Rockwell and its partners.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-and-infinitum-announce-agreement-to-make-high-efficiency-low-voltage-drives-and-motors-available-for-energy-intensive-industrial-applications-301929072.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.