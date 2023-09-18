Anzeige
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04
18.09.2023
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

18 September 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC is pleased to announce that Ben Goldsmith and Luciano Suana will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 27th Sep 2023 at 3:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/menhaden-resource-efficiency-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contact:

IR@frostrow.com

Tel: 020 3709 9281

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary


