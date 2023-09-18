Anzeige
18.09.2023
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

18 September 2023

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Company is pleased to announce that JAMES SMITH will provide a live presentation entitled "Understanding recent renewable sector performance and considering the opportunities" via Investor Meet Company on 27 September 2023 at 10:00am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/premier-miton-global-renewables-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long

James Smith


