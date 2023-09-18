Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 38/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-18 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.11.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.09.2023 - LHV Group LHVB105033A Public offering TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.09.2023 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.09.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB024029B auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2023 Bigbank BIGB080032A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2023 Storent Holdings STOH110025A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2023 AKROPOLIS GROUP AKRB0287526A Investors event VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.