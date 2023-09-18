Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
18.09.2023 | 08:10
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 38/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-18 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A       Buyback        TLN  
    26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
    30.11.2023  Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.09.2023 - LHV Group LHVB105033A      Public offering    TLN  
    26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.09.2023 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA   Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.09.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB024029B     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.09.2023 Bigbank BIGB080032A       Coupon payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.09.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L       Extraordinary General VLN  
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.09.2023 Storent Holdings STOH110025A  Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.09.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L       Extraordinary General VLN  
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.09.2023 AKROPOLIS GROUP AKRB0287526A  Investors event    VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
