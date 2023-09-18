

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK), a Swiss manufacturing company focused on healthcare, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, will leave the company at the end of September by a mutual agreement.



Subsequently, the Group has announced that its Chairman, Albert M. Baehny, will take on the additional responsibility of CEO on an ad interim basis until a permanent successor is appointed.



Lonza will start a search for a suitable candidate to replace outgoing Ruffieux as CEO.



