FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK), a Swiss manufacturing company focused on healthcare, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, will leave the company at the end of September by a mutual agreement.
Subsequently, the Group has announced that its Chairman, Albert M. Baehny, will take on the additional responsibility of CEO on an ad interim basis until a permanent successor is appointed.
Lonza will start a search for a suitable candidate to replace outgoing Ruffieux as CEO.
