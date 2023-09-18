

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French Financial services major Societe Generale Group (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) on Monday issued its 2026 Strategic Plan, expecting average annual revenue growth between flat and 2 percent over 2022-2026.



For 2026, the company also projects cost-to-income ratio below 60 percent, and return on tangible equity or ROTE between 9 percent and 10 percent.



Further, by 2030, the company projects an 80 percent reduction in upstream Oil & Gas exposure compared to 2019. In this, 50 percent reduction will be reached by 2025, compared to previous commitment of 20 percent reduction.



Societe Generale also reported 1 billion euros transition investment fund with a focus on energy transition solutions and nature-based and impact-based projects supporting UN's Sustainable Development Goals.



Slawomir Krupa, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our 2026 Strategic Plan will deliver our ambition to be a rock-solid, top tier European bank, built on our strong foundations: trusted long-standing client relationships, talented and committed teams, innovative and distinctive value-added businesses and pioneering ESG leadership.'



Societe Generale's Board of Directors, under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, approved the strategic plan for a sustainable future and financial targets for 2026.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken