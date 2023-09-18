Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15 September 2023 it purchased a total of 296,507 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           196,507     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.120     GBP0.960 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.112     GBP0.952 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.118531    GBP0.959373

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,193,864 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
890       1.120         XDUB      08:23:44      00067003278TRLO0 
1481       1.120         XDUB      08:23:44      00067003279TRLO0 
274       1.120         XDUB      08:43:46      00067003988TRLO0 
3036       1.120         XDUB      08:43:46      00067003989TRLO0 
2592       1.120         XDUB      08:43:46      00067003990TRLO0 
2792       1.120         XDUB      10:00:01      00067006038TRLO0 
2914       1.120         XDUB      10:00:01      00067006039TRLO0 
874       1.120         XDUB      10:00:01      00067006040TRLO0 
181       1.120         XDUB      10:05:52      00067006294TRLO0 
3305       1.120         XDUB      10:05:53      00067006295TRLO0 
2198       1.120         XDUB      10:05:53      00067006296TRLO0 
3237       1.120         XDUB      10:05:53      00067006297TRLO0 
2869       1.120         XDUB      10:05:53      00067006298TRLO0 
3411       1.120         XDUB      10:05:53      00067006299TRLO0 
2806       1.120         XDUB      10:05:53      00067006300TRLO0 
2404       1.120         XDUB      10:05:53      00067006301TRLO0 
1421       1.120         XDUB      10:05:53      00067006302TRLO0 
2000       1.120         XDUB      10:19:32      00067007059TRLO0 
4190       1.116         XDUB      10:20:39      00067007171TRLO0 
3409       1.112         XDUB      10:40:01      00067007650TRLO0 
64        1.112         XDUB      11:02:27      00067008386TRLO0 
1643       1.112         XDUB      11:42:17      00067009225TRLO0 
295       1.120         XDUB      12:19:49      00067010346TRLO0 
5860       1.120         XDUB      12:33:52      00067010615TRLO0 
5911       1.120         XDUB      12:34:04      00067010620TRLO0 
1552       1.120         XDUB      12:34:04      00067010621TRLO0 
4591       1.120         XDUB      12:34:45      00067010633TRLO0 
2770       1.120         XDUB      12:34:45      00067010634TRLO0 
3366       1.120         XDUB      12:34:45      00067010635TRLO0 
3400       1.120         XDUB      12:34:45      00067010636TRLO0 
3398       1.118         XDUB      12:58:47      00067011254TRLO0 
3074       1.118         XDUB      12:58:47      00067011255TRLO0 
950       1.118         XDUB      12:58:47      00067011256TRLO0 
1210       1.118         XDUB      12:58:47      00067011257TRLO0 
1260       1.118         XDUB      12:58:47      00067011258TRLO0 
617       1.118         XDUB      13:19:02      00067011672TRLO0 
865       1.118         XDUB      13:27:00      00067011809TRLO0 
1474       1.120         XDUB      13:55:10      00067012305TRLO0 
5362       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013136TRLO0 
3404       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013137TRLO0 
3441       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013138TRLO0 
3076       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013140TRLO0 
2859       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013141TRLO0 
2975       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013142TRLO0 
1048       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013143TRLO0 
3145       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013139TRLO0 
2136       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013144TRLO0 
2999       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013145TRLO0 
2000       1.116         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013148TRLO0 
209       1.116         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013149TRLO0 
2790       1.118         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013150TRLO0 
1002       1.116         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013151TRLO0 
1886       1.120         XDUB      14:30:01      00067013152TRLO0 
349       1.118         XDUB      15:07:44      00067014743TRLO0 
7170       1.118         XDUB      15:08:28      00067014758TRLO0 
2556       1.118         XDUB      15:08:28      00067014759TRLO0 
8160       1.118         XDUB      15:08:28      00067014760TRLO0 
2295       1.118         XDUB      15:08:28      00067014761TRLO0 
873       1.118         XDUB      15:08:28      00067014762TRLO0 
2000       1.118         XDUB      15:10:59      00067014854TRLO0 
85        1.118         XDUB      15:15:59      00067015082TRLO0 
1262       1.118         XDUB      15:19:53      00067015255TRLO0 
333       1.118         XDUB      15:19:53      00067015256TRLO0 
89        1.118         XDUB      15:19:53      00067015257TRLO0 
2796       1.118         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016636TRLO0 
1674       1.118         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016637TRLO0 
3428       1.118         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016638TRLO0 
2502       1.118         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016639TRLO0 
2325       1.118         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016641TRLO0 
924       1.118         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016643TRLO0 
3429       1.118         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016645TRLO0 
118       1.118         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016646TRLO0 
3067       1.118         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016647TRLO0 
3074       1.118         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016648TRLO0 
4197       1.114         XDUB      15:44:56      00067016649TRLO0 
792       1.116         XDUB      15:56:56      00067017241TRLO0 
2321       1.116         XDUB      15:56:56      00067017242TRLO0 
827       1.114         XDUB      15:56:57      00067017243TRLO0 
1862       1.114         XDUB      15:56:57      00067017244TRLO0 
220       1.114         XDUB      15:56:57      00067017245TRLO0 
275       1.114         XDUB      15:56:57      00067017246TRLO0 
58        1.114         XDUB      15:56:57      00067017247TRLO0 
43        1.114         XDUB      15:56:57      00067017248TRLO0 
97        1.114         XDUB      15:56:57      00067017249TRLO0 
679       1.114         XDUB      15:58:57      00067017320TRLO0 
104       1.116         XDUB      16:12:57      00067018110TRLO0 
1734       1.118         XDUB      16:13:10      00067018118TRLO0 
436       1.118         XDUB      16:13:10      00067018119TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

4625       1.118         XDUB      16:13:10      00067018120TRLO0 
2812       1.114         XDUB      16:13:10      00067018121TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
727       95.80         XLON      08:06:57      00067002392TRLO0 
9103       96.00         XLON      10:00:21      00067006057TRLO0 
3404       96.00         XLON      10:01:30      00067006141TRLO0 
3411       96.00         XLON      10:03:06      00067006247TRLO0 
3461       95.80         XLON      10:20:39      00067007170TRLO0 
3495       96.00         XLON      11:49:18      00067009424TRLO0 
1300       96.00         XLON      12:02:30      00067009850TRLO0 
1116       96.00         XLON      12:02:30      00067009851TRLO0 
593       96.00         XLON      12:02:30      00067009852TRLO0 
3039       96.00         XLON      12:34:45      00067010631TRLO0 
3282       96.00         XLON      12:34:45      00067010632TRLO0 
340       96.00         XLON      12:54:45      00067011218TRLO0 
3462       96.00         XLON      14:30:01      00067013129TRLO0 
2718       96.00         XLON      14:30:01      00067013130TRLO0 
3533       96.00         XLON      14:30:01      00067013131TRLO0 
3515       96.00         XLON      14:30:01      00067013132TRLO0 
3166       96.00         XLON      14:30:01      00067013133TRLO0 
3233       96.00         XLON      14:30:01      00067013134TRLO0 
3989       96.00         XLON      14:30:01      00067013135TRLO0 
3871       95.40         XLON      14:30:01      00067013146TRLO0 
3068       95.20         XLON      14:30:01      00067013147TRLO0 
2958       96.00         XLON      15:44:56      00067016628TRLO0 
3403       96.00         XLON      15:44:56      00067016629TRLO0 
3123       96.00         XLON      15:44:56      00067016630TRLO0 
2986       96.00         XLON      15:44:56      00067016631TRLO0 
3078       96.00         XLON      15:44:56      00067016632TRLO0 
3172       96.00         XLON      15:44:56      00067016633TRLO0 
2580       96.00         XLON      15:44:56      00067016634TRLO0 
815       96.00         XLON      15:44:56      00067016635TRLO0 
1585       95.80         XLON      15:44:56      00067016640TRLO0 
1551       95.80         XLON      15:44:56      00067016642TRLO0 
140       95.80         XLON      15:44:56      00067016644TRLO0 
3189       96.00         XLON      16:07:19      00067017763TRLO0 
3491       96.00         XLON      16:10:19      00067017889TRLO0 
4103       96.00         XLON      16:18:27      00067018384TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  271899 
EQS News ID:  1727707 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1727707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

