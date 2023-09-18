Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15 September 2023 it purchased a total of 296,507 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 196,507 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.120 GBP0.960 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.112 GBP0.952 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.118531 GBP0.959373

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,193,864 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 890 1.120 XDUB 08:23:44 00067003278TRLO0 1481 1.120 XDUB 08:23:44 00067003279TRLO0 274 1.120 XDUB 08:43:46 00067003988TRLO0 3036 1.120 XDUB 08:43:46 00067003989TRLO0 2592 1.120 XDUB 08:43:46 00067003990TRLO0 2792 1.120 XDUB 10:00:01 00067006038TRLO0 2914 1.120 XDUB 10:00:01 00067006039TRLO0 874 1.120 XDUB 10:00:01 00067006040TRLO0 181 1.120 XDUB 10:05:52 00067006294TRLO0 3305 1.120 XDUB 10:05:53 00067006295TRLO0 2198 1.120 XDUB 10:05:53 00067006296TRLO0 3237 1.120 XDUB 10:05:53 00067006297TRLO0 2869 1.120 XDUB 10:05:53 00067006298TRLO0 3411 1.120 XDUB 10:05:53 00067006299TRLO0 2806 1.120 XDUB 10:05:53 00067006300TRLO0 2404 1.120 XDUB 10:05:53 00067006301TRLO0 1421 1.120 XDUB 10:05:53 00067006302TRLO0 2000 1.120 XDUB 10:19:32 00067007059TRLO0 4190 1.116 XDUB 10:20:39 00067007171TRLO0 3409 1.112 XDUB 10:40:01 00067007650TRLO0 64 1.112 XDUB 11:02:27 00067008386TRLO0 1643 1.112 XDUB 11:42:17 00067009225TRLO0 295 1.120 XDUB 12:19:49 00067010346TRLO0 5860 1.120 XDUB 12:33:52 00067010615TRLO0 5911 1.120 XDUB 12:34:04 00067010620TRLO0 1552 1.120 XDUB 12:34:04 00067010621TRLO0 4591 1.120 XDUB 12:34:45 00067010633TRLO0 2770 1.120 XDUB 12:34:45 00067010634TRLO0 3366 1.120 XDUB 12:34:45 00067010635TRLO0 3400 1.120 XDUB 12:34:45 00067010636TRLO0 3398 1.118 XDUB 12:58:47 00067011254TRLO0 3074 1.118 XDUB 12:58:47 00067011255TRLO0 950 1.118 XDUB 12:58:47 00067011256TRLO0 1210 1.118 XDUB 12:58:47 00067011257TRLO0 1260 1.118 XDUB 12:58:47 00067011258TRLO0 617 1.118 XDUB 13:19:02 00067011672TRLO0 865 1.118 XDUB 13:27:00 00067011809TRLO0 1474 1.120 XDUB 13:55:10 00067012305TRLO0 5362 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013136TRLO0 3404 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013137TRLO0 3441 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013138TRLO0 3076 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013140TRLO0 2859 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013141TRLO0 2975 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013142TRLO0 1048 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013143TRLO0 3145 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013139TRLO0 2136 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013144TRLO0 2999 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013145TRLO0 2000 1.116 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013148TRLO0 209 1.116 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013149TRLO0 2790 1.118 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013150TRLO0 1002 1.116 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013151TRLO0 1886 1.120 XDUB 14:30:01 00067013152TRLO0 349 1.118 XDUB 15:07:44 00067014743TRLO0 7170 1.118 XDUB 15:08:28 00067014758TRLO0 2556 1.118 XDUB 15:08:28 00067014759TRLO0 8160 1.118 XDUB 15:08:28 00067014760TRLO0 2295 1.118 XDUB 15:08:28 00067014761TRLO0 873 1.118 XDUB 15:08:28 00067014762TRLO0 2000 1.118 XDUB 15:10:59 00067014854TRLO0 85 1.118 XDUB 15:15:59 00067015082TRLO0 1262 1.118 XDUB 15:19:53 00067015255TRLO0 333 1.118 XDUB 15:19:53 00067015256TRLO0 89 1.118 XDUB 15:19:53 00067015257TRLO0 2796 1.118 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016636TRLO0 1674 1.118 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016637TRLO0 3428 1.118 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016638TRLO0 2502 1.118 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016639TRLO0 2325 1.118 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016641TRLO0 924 1.118 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016643TRLO0 3429 1.118 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016645TRLO0 118 1.118 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016646TRLO0 3067 1.118 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016647TRLO0 3074 1.118 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016648TRLO0 4197 1.114 XDUB 15:44:56 00067016649TRLO0 792 1.116 XDUB 15:56:56 00067017241TRLO0 2321 1.116 XDUB 15:56:56 00067017242TRLO0 827 1.114 XDUB 15:56:57 00067017243TRLO0 1862 1.114 XDUB 15:56:57 00067017244TRLO0 220 1.114 XDUB 15:56:57 00067017245TRLO0 275 1.114 XDUB 15:56:57 00067017246TRLO0 58 1.114 XDUB 15:56:57 00067017247TRLO0 43 1.114 XDUB 15:56:57 00067017248TRLO0 97 1.114 XDUB 15:56:57 00067017249TRLO0 679 1.114 XDUB 15:58:57 00067017320TRLO0 104 1.116 XDUB 16:12:57 00067018110TRLO0 1734 1.118 XDUB 16:13:10 00067018118TRLO0 436 1.118 XDUB 16:13:10 00067018119TRLO0

4625 1.118 XDUB 16:13:10 00067018120TRLO0 2812 1.114 XDUB 16:13:10 00067018121TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 727 95.80 XLON 08:06:57 00067002392TRLO0 9103 96.00 XLON 10:00:21 00067006057TRLO0 3404 96.00 XLON 10:01:30 00067006141TRLO0 3411 96.00 XLON 10:03:06 00067006247TRLO0 3461 95.80 XLON 10:20:39 00067007170TRLO0 3495 96.00 XLON 11:49:18 00067009424TRLO0 1300 96.00 XLON 12:02:30 00067009850TRLO0 1116 96.00 XLON 12:02:30 00067009851TRLO0 593 96.00 XLON 12:02:30 00067009852TRLO0 3039 96.00 XLON 12:34:45 00067010631TRLO0 3282 96.00 XLON 12:34:45 00067010632TRLO0 340 96.00 XLON 12:54:45 00067011218TRLO0 3462 96.00 XLON 14:30:01 00067013129TRLO0 2718 96.00 XLON 14:30:01 00067013130TRLO0 3533 96.00 XLON 14:30:01 00067013131TRLO0 3515 96.00 XLON 14:30:01 00067013132TRLO0 3166 96.00 XLON 14:30:01 00067013133TRLO0 3233 96.00 XLON 14:30:01 00067013134TRLO0 3989 96.00 XLON 14:30:01 00067013135TRLO0 3871 95.40 XLON 14:30:01 00067013146TRLO0 3068 95.20 XLON 14:30:01 00067013147TRLO0 2958 96.00 XLON 15:44:56 00067016628TRLO0 3403 96.00 XLON 15:44:56 00067016629TRLO0 3123 96.00 XLON 15:44:56 00067016630TRLO0 2986 96.00 XLON 15:44:56 00067016631TRLO0 3078 96.00 XLON 15:44:56 00067016632TRLO0 3172 96.00 XLON 15:44:56 00067016633TRLO0 2580 96.00 XLON 15:44:56 00067016634TRLO0 815 96.00 XLON 15:44:56 00067016635TRLO0 1585 95.80 XLON 15:44:56 00067016640TRLO0 1551 95.80 XLON 15:44:56 00067016642TRLO0 140 95.80 XLON 15:44:56 00067016644TRLO0 3189 96.00 XLON 16:07:19 00067017763TRLO0 3491 96.00 XLON 16:10:19 00067017889TRLO0 4103 96.00 XLON 16:18:27 00067018384TRLO0

