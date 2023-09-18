

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L), a British savings and retirement company, reported Monday significant growth in first-half new business net fund flows and incremental new business long-term cash generation.



Further, the company said it expects to deliver further organic growth in 2023, and positive Group net fund flows from 2024, for the first time in its history. This means new business inflows will more than offset Heritage run-off outflows.



In its first-half trading update, the company reported 72 percent increase in new business net fund flows to 3.1 billion pounds from last year's 1.8 billion pounds.



Incremental new business long-term cash generation climbed 106 percent to 885 million pounds from 430 million pounds a year ago. This comprises 665 million pounds from Retirement Solutions, up from last year's 282 million pounds, and 220 million pounds from capital-light fee-based businesses, up from 148 million pounds a year ago.



The significant progress made with our organic growth strategy means we now expect to deliver positive Group net fund flows from 2024, which means our new business inflows will more than offset our Heritage run-off outflows.



Further, the Board has declared a 2023 Interim dividend of 26.0 pence per share, equal to the 2022 Final dividend, which is a 5 percent year-on-year increase.



The company also continues to assess further M&A opportunities and said it is confident of its ability to execute transactions.



Phoenix Group CEO, Andy Briggs said, 'As the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business, Phoenix is executing on its single strategic focus - helping customers journey to and through retirement.



We are delivering strong organic growth, with new business long-term cash more than doubling to £885 million in the first half. . We continue to deliver our dependable cash generation, with £898 million in H1, and are on track to deliver at the top-end of our £1.3-£1.4 billion target range for 2023.'



Phoenix is scheduled to release half year 2023 results on September 28.



